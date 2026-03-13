Disney Channel gave us some of the best series to binge on, one of which was obviously Hannah Montana. Starring pop icon Miley Cyrus as the titular character, the show revolved around her day-to-day routine, family, and the popular life she hides. Surprisingly, two decades after the series debuted on the channel and won the hearts of millions, a special has been announced. Hannah Montana’s 20th Anniversary is happening for real, taking you back to the nostalgic days of 2006, and we have all the details that you need.

In case you don’t remember, the show also starred Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as Robby Stewart, her on-camera father. Meanwhile, other cast members included Emily Osment, Jason Earles, Mitchel Musso, and more. The show ran for four brilliant seasons, concluding in 2011. Interestingly, the series even spawned a few full-fledged feature films, crossing paths with other Disney Channel titles such as The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and That’s So Raven.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special: Release Date & Streaming Details

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will premiere on March 24, 2026. The special outing planned for die-hard fans can be streamed on Disney+. The excitement is real, as fans will be treated to a fresh look at the lead star of the Disney Channel series after a 20-year gap.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary: Which Cast Members Are Returning?

While Hannah Montana’s 20th Anniversary has just been announced with a mind-blowing trailer, only a few names have been revealed so far: the lead, Miley Cyrus, as well as Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. They will be joined by Alex Cooper, who is best known as the host of the Call Me Daddy podcast, which she shares with the Flowers artist.

Although none of the previous co-stars besides Ray Cyrus have been announced recently, we can expect a few names to drop by. Disney might soon announce the return of Emily Osment, who has achieved great fame following her stint in Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Others whom the studio might announce could include Jason Earles, Mitchel Musso, and Moisés Arias.

What Is The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special About?

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will focus on Miley Cyrus’s journey as Hannah Montana. What seems even more interesting is that Cyrus will be joined by her Call Me Daddy podcast host, Copper, to discuss the past on stage in front of a live audience. We might hear a few details about the dresses that Cyrus loved back in the day and the adventures of being Hannah Montana that she is most connected to.

Meanwhile, the special might even go behind the scenes to see what went into making the show come to life. The fun and the tough tasks the crew, as well as the cast, faced during the Disney Channel series’s run from 2006 to 2011, and more.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special Trailer

If you are excited enough to watch the special that will bring back a famed name, you just have to wait for a few more days.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will air on March 24, 2026.

