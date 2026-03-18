The drama on The Young and the Restless has been escalating with each passing episode. The previous week saw Jack Abbott being kidnapped by Victor Newman and locked up on a ship. Patty Williams made her return and drugged Jack, seducing him and getting intimate with him soon after.

Meanwhile, Diane Jenkins was trying to locate her kidnapped husband and bring him back home. She was left shocked when she walked in on Jack and Patty in bed. Susan Walters, who plays Diane, shed light on the storyline, Patty’s return, and what this chaos means for Diane and Jack.

The Young & The Restless: Susan Walters Dishes On Diane, Jack & Patty Drama

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actress revealed that when Diane and Jack were happy throughout last year, she knew some major drama was coming their way soon. “I thought that out of some of the other women in Jack’s past, she was a perfect choice,” she felt about Patty.

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Susan added that because Patty’s character is dangerous, sexy, and crazy, she was “the perfect person to be the catalyst for the problems between Jack and Diane and to pull off this kidnapping of him.” The characters also have significant histories that stretch back decades, to the 1980s.

Back then, Diane and Jack had an affair the very day he got married to Patty. The soap star felt this backstory gives Patty more license to do what she is doing because Diane caused pain in Patty’s life, and now it’s her turn to do the same. “And it also gives Diane more fear,” she further expressed.

“It could have been anyone, but it was even worse that it was Patty. There was an element of shock that it was Patty,” Susan explained, and pointed out that seeing Jack and Patty in that state was painful, shocking, angry, and embarrassing for Diane. Which is also why Diane slapped Jack.

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“Women mostly fight with their words. So when they have nothing else they can say, when it’s such a big feeling they can’t say anything, that’s when they hit,” the 62-year-old mused and added that she is not defending the act but explaining that Diane’s anger and hurt led to the violent reaction.

Susan concluded that Diane is devastated, mortified, and humiliated. “Her heart is broken. She feels like the relationship is over, and that leads her to make a bold move,” she concluded about what to expect from the story.

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