One of the most bankable actors in Hollywood, Sandra Bullock has had a prolific career across decades. Known for roles in made-for-TV and independent films at the beginning of her career, Bullock’s movies achieved significant box office success in the 1990s.

Bullock earned first blockbuster playing Annie Porter in Speed opposite Keanu Reeves. Her performance also earned positive critical reviews alongside commercial acclaim. Switching gears, she starred in a range of movies including romantic comedies (While You Were Sleeping), courtroom dramas (A Time to Kill), fantasies (Practical Magic), and animation (The Prince of Egypt).

Her stint as Leigh Anne Tuohy in The Blind Side won her major accolades, including an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress in 2010, the same year she won a Razzie for Worst Actress for About Steve. She was nominated for another Oscar in 2013 for her role in Gravity.

How Much Did The Last 5 Sandra Bullock Movies Make At The Box Office?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Speed star’s net worth is $250 million, despite her being choosy with the films she has been part of in the recent past. Her movies managed to do moderately well at the box office, despite the advent of OTT platforms, where some of her recent films got direct releases. For instance, Bird Box premiered on Netflix in 20218, and at one point became the most-watched movie on the platform.

Per The Numbers, having appeared in about 31 feature films as the lead so far, her appearances have brought in about $4.83 billion overall, including voice acting roles. Bullet Train (2022), her last film, was about a bunch of assassins stuck on the same bullet train (shinkansen) in Japan. It was based on a novel by Kōtarō Isaka and did well at the box office.

The last five movies featuring Sandra Bullock that were released in theatres are Our Brand Is Crisis (2015), Ocean’s 8 (2018), The Unforgivable (2021) (limited release only), The Lost City (2022), and Bullet Train (2022). These films approximately raked in a total of $736 million (rounded) at the worldwide box office. Check out the individual collections of the films below, with numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo. The titles are ranked from highest to lowest based on their box office collection:

Ocean’s 8 (2018) – $297 million Bullet Train (2022) – $239 million The Lost City (2022) – $191 million Our Brand Is Crisis (2015) – $9 million The Unforgivable (2021) – $0.013 million ($13K)

Sandra Bullock’s Next Theatrical Release: Practical Magic 2

As with many actors who have been in the industry for several years, the Miss Congeniality star has been particular about the projects she has picked off late, focusing on quality over quantity. Sandra Bullock’s upcoming theatrical release is scheduled for next year.

A sequel to her 1998 fantasy comedy-drama with Nicole Kidman, Stockard Channing, and Dianne Wiest, Practical Magic 2 is a film adaptation of Alice Hoffman’s novel from 2021, The Book of Magic. The movie is scheduled for release on September 18, 2026.

When the original Practical Magic released in 1998, it failed to leave a mark at the box office. The fantasy rom-com only earned $46 million worldwide against a budget of $75 million (per Box Office Mojo), and failed to break-even. However, with the recent buzz around legacy sequels like Freakier Friday, 28 Years Later, and even The Devil Wears Prada 2, Practical Magic 2 might weave a surprising spell of its own.

Whether the movie will help Sandra Bullock earn her first $300M movie in 10 years remains to be seen but the excitement and nostalgia surrounding the sequel might charm audiences in a way the original did not.

