Hollywood screens are mostly slowing down with older titles wrapping up their theatrical runs, while the newer releases are finding it hard to capture attention in the middle of the global wave created by Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 1. Yet two horror films continue to stand tall despite this heavy distraction. Both of them belong to the same corners of the genre, and together they have kept their dominance at the box office when most other films have faded from view.

Weapons Becomes a Surprise Horror Box Office Hit

One of them is Zack Cregger’s Weapons, which has now been in theatres for more than a month and still finds itself holding on strongly.

The other is The Conjuring 4 Last Rites, the final instalment of the Conjuring universe that arrived on September 3. Since its release it has shown the pulling power of an established horror franchise, drawing large crowds worldwide even as the numbers have already begun to slow. Both films have had their ups and downs, yet their ability to keep earnings flowing shows how horror can still secure space in a year filled with big-budget competition.

Weapons Box Office Earnings After One Month

Weapons turned out to be one of the biggest surprises of the season. With a modest production cost of $38 million, the film managed to clear its budget several times over, crossing the $95 million break-even point with ease. By now it has collected $260.5 million, which means a profit margin of about 174%. Led by Julia Garner, Josh Brolin and Amy Madigan, the film found its strongest base in North America and also picked up respectable numbers in international markets.

Weapons Box Office Summary

North America – $148 million

International – $112.5 million

Total – $260.5 million

The film’s momentum, however, slowed after September 8. Since that date only one day has brought in more than a million dollars domestically, when it scored $1.17 million last Saturday. Despite that dip, Weapons has still outperformed The Conjuring 4 in domestic earnings and sits comfortably as the fourth highest grossing horror film of the year.

The weekday figures have been modest, but the film’s last three-day weekend added over $2.2 million, per Box Office Mojo. With a weekend drop of 47% compared to the previous week, the fall is considered normal for a film of its genre that has been running for over a month.

Sharp Weekend Drop for The Conjuring 4 Box Office

The Conjuring 4 Last Rites has followed a different path. Criticised heavily for its weak storyline even before release, it has managed to turn those reviews irrelevant through the strength of the franchise. The budget stood at $55 million, while its break-even point was $137 million. It has now raced to $349.8 million, which is a profit of 155%. The film recorded the biggest opening ever for a Conjuring entry, pulling in more than $84 million in its first weekend.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office

North America – $134.9 million

International – $214.9 million

Total – $349.8 million

The Conjuring 4 vs Weapons Box Office Comparison

However, after that record-breaking start, Conjuring 4 stumbled. The latest weekend saw a steep 69% drop, falling to $25.6 million. While that figure is still sizeable, it signals a sharper fall compared to Weapons, which had a smaller debut of $43.5 million and then dropped only 43.8% in its second weekend. Interestingly, both films had nearly steady earnings in their second weekends, but the pattern shows that Weapons has held better ground over time despite being released earlier.

Still, The Conjuring 4 remains far ahead in overall box office numbers. Its global reach has carried it to the second spot among this year’s top horror earners, overtaking both Weapons and Final Destination Bloodlines in record time. It is now on track to surpass Sinners and climb to the very top of the list. Weapons may have displayed stronger steadiness, but the franchise effect has made sure that The Conjuring 4 has outpaced it by a huge margin in total revenue.

Future of Weapons and The Conjuring 4 at the Box Office

The long-term future for both films looks different. Weapons might keep adding small amounts for weeks to come, continuing its slow and steady performance, while The Conjuring 4 depends on whether it can hold after the steep fall it has already shown. As the year progresses, their performances underline two different but equally strong success stories in the horror genre.

