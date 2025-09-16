The Conjuring: Last Rites has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the main franchise of The Conjuring films. The horror movie by Michael Chaves has surpassed all the previous Conjuring movies to achieve this feat and has also entered the all-time highest-grossing horror films list worldwide. All this in less than twelve days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned at the worldwide box office?

According to the latest data, the horror movie collected $25.6 million on its second weekend at the North American box office. This is a drop of 69.5% from the last weekend when it opened in theaters. After just 10 days, the movie has hit $130.57 million at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, The Conjuring: Last Rites collected $60.8 million on its second weekend at the overseas box office, a decline of just 44.7% from its first weekend. With that, the film crossed the $200 million milestone overseas and hit the $202.1 million international cume over 66 markets. Allied to the $130.57 million domestic collection, the worldwide collection has hit $202.1 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $130.6 million

International – $202.1 million

Worldwide – $332.7 million

Becomes the highest-grossing film in the main franchise

The Conjuring: Last Rites surpassed the global haul of The Devil Made Me Do It in its first weekend only. The Conjuring 4 has now beaten the other two movies in the main franchise to become the highest-grossing film and the second-highest-grossing in the entire Conjuring Universe.

Check out the highest-grossing films in the main Conjuring franchise

1. The Conjuring: Last Rites – $332.7 million

2. The Conjuring – $322.4 million

3. The Conjuring 2 – $322.8 million

4. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – $206.4 million

Cracks the all-time top 10 highest-grossing horror films list worldwide

According to The Numbers‘ report, The Conjuring 4 has cracked the all-time top 10 highest-grossing horror films list worldwide, ranking 9th. It achieved this incredible feat by surpassing its predecessors. This week, it will surpass The Nun to become the biggest film in the Conjuring universe and crack the all-time top 5 highest-grossing horror films list worldwide. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5.

