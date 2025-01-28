Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are set to reunite nearly three decades after their first on-screen appearance as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in ‘Practical Magic,’ for a highly anticipated sequel.

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in Practical Magic (1998)❤️‍🔥🕯️ pic.twitter.com/VDz1ncoAAE — ⚜️𝔙𝔞𝔪𝔭𝔦𝔯𝔢 𝔞𝔯𝔱⚜️ (@vampirearts) August 10, 2023

Sussane Bier is Set to Direct the Project

According to Deadline, the two will reprise their iconic roles from the 1998 romantic fantasy, with Oscar-winning director Susanne Bier reportedly in talks to helm the project.

Bier is no stranger to collaborating with both stars, having worked with Sandra on Netflix’s hit ‘Bird Box,’ which broke records as the platform’s most-watched film in its first 28 days, and with Nicole on ‘The Undoing’ and ‘The Perfect Couple.’

The screenplay for the sequel will be penned by Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original film, and Sandra and Nicole will also serve as co-producers alongside Denise Di Novi.

sandra bullock and nicole kidman in practical magic (1998) pic.twitter.com/cp7VJpRkSs — sb (@bullockslays) April 6, 2019

Practical Magic’s Underrated Legacy

The reunion comes after years of anticipation, as ‘Practical Magic’ has gained a devoted following despite its initial mixed reception.

While it struggled at the box office, grossing $68.3 million against a $75 million budget, the film has since become a cult classic, celebrated for its cast, soundtrack, and feminist themes.

The original film, based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel, told the story of two sisters raised by eccentric aunts in a small town, constantly battling prejudice and the weight of a family curse that threatens their chance at true love.

Alongside Kidman and Bullock, the film also featured notable performances by Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, Aidan Quinn, and Goran Visnjic.

nicole kidman saying "we're really good sisters" while sandra bullock saying "we're really good drinkers, too" and then there's me saying "when is my god damn practical magic 2 coming out" pic.twitter.com/9jb58fDyFY — nadia (@bluntkidman) June 2, 2019

Fans still continue to praise the movie’s empowering narrative years later. One reviewer on Rotten Tomatoes shared their admiration, “Iconic. Great soundtrack, great performances, good ensemble, and Aidan Quinn is the best romantic lead.”

Another fan echoed this sentiment, “As the title indicates, “Practical Magic” is packed with titular magic but not only – it contains an empowering narrative, highlights the importance of sisterhood, and discusses how difficult it is to walk away from domestic abuse.”

