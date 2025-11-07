Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has a very successful professional life, but fans are also often invested in her personal life. Over the years, the global pop icon has experienced several personal ups and downs in the spotlight, including relationships, weddings, and divorces. From Chris Judd to Ben Affleck, she has had several heartbreaks and happy endings.

However, somewhere between her high-profile relationships with Ben, Alex Rodriguez, and Marc Anthony, her marriage to the choreographer fell out of the public eye. In this article, we will look at JLo’s wedding to Chris Judd and explore the latter’s current whereabouts.

When Did Jennifer Lopez & Chris Judd Get Married?

Chris Judd is a dancer-choreographer who has worked in the industry for a considerable time to establish himself. He had met the globally acclaimed pop star on the sets of her music video for the song, Love Don’t Cost A Thing. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Judd admitted that there was an instant spark with JLo, saying, “So when Jennifer walks in, I shake her hand and we kinda look at each other — and in my head, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to marry this woman.'”

They tried to keep their relationship private, but when they made a public appearance, it went viral. The duo got married in September 2001. Talking about their marriage, Judd told US Weekly, “I think several people got arrested trying to climb up a mountain … trying to sneak in. We actually rented the airspace.” However, their marriage didn’t last long, and they soon got separated. It happened so quickly that JLo doesn’t even consider it a proper marriage. But Judd rode high on fame.

Jennifer Lopez and then-husband Chris Judd attend the opening of her restaurant, Madre’s, in April 2002. Guests included Nicole Kidman and future 2x fiancé Ben Affleck. Jennifer and Ben would be engaged for the first time just 7 months after these photos were taken. pic.twitter.com/wEclJNqYlp — tristan (@taradise95) April 14, 2022

Where Is Chris Judd Now?

Back during the 2000s, reports circulated that even though the divorce wasn’t messy, it came with a cost. Reports suggested that Judd would allegedly receive $10 million to keep his mouth shut (per The List). Although the choreographer often talked about Jennifer Lopez, he never spoke negatively about her.

After the split, the choreographer got married once again in 2009. He tied the knot with his girlfriend, Kelly A. Wolfe. While there were many speculations about whether they would be able to stay together or not, they remain a dream team.

In 2013, Judd and Kelly welcomed a daughter, and since then, the choreographer has been having the best life. He is happy in both his personal and professional life. He has been actively involved in work, from embarking on a tour in 2018 to becoming a member of Broadway Dance Center and even appearing on the sitcom Fuller House. Chris Judd continues to work as a dancer and choreographer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cris Judd (@cjudd)

