The Flash movie has been one of the most anticipated superhero movies, which is finally arriving in the theatres. Ezra Miller starrer movie is said to be the reboot of the DCEU, and as James Gunn’s new DCU takes place, we wonder how the movie will turn out to be. However, as there have been many controversies around the release of the movie, the early reviews from the critics who got to see the movie at Las Vegas CinemaCon are out. Read ahead to find out what they say about the movie.

The movie has brought a major jolt of lightning as the rave of reviews is claiming it to be a blockbuster. However, the audience is pretty hyped up ahead of its theatrical release as the recent Japanese teaser even teased a glimpse of Henry Cavill’s Superman.

Following the wave of reviews, critics have begun to share their opinion about the multiverse-hopping time-travelling superhero movie. Ezra Miller starrer movie currently sits at 73% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the fifth-best reviewed DC movie after Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Shazam!, The Suicide Squad, and 2020’s Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. However, The Flash might just be one of the most successful movies that Warner Bros and DC could even imagine.

Taking to Twitter, the critics from The Hollywood Reporter shared that Andy Muschietti’s stand-alone superhero action-adventure movie is enjoyable entertainment. “Miller manages to make such a funny, fully dimensional impression as Barry Allen, better known as the Flash, is no mean feat given the movie’s slavish devotion to nostalgic fan service,” said the critic

‘The Flash’ Review: Ezra Miller Brings Kinetic Energy to a Movie Caught Up in Nostalgic DC Fan Service https://t.co/T1D5Yn673W — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 6, 2023

Another critic from Deadline appreciated the return of OG Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash

‘The Flash’ Review: Ezra Miller Is Doubly Great In Wildly Fun Comic Book Movie That Also Brings Back The OG Batman Michael Keaton In A Brilliant Return https://t.co/Lsua8jZjTA — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 6, 2023

The Wrap mentioned ignoring the macro-narrative of how The Flash affects the evolving, overarching ‘DC Universe’ of movies.

“The Flash is, by far, the best movie to come out of this modern, post-Nolan Warners/DC collaboration,” says a critic from Rolling Stone. It also claims that the movie does dethrone Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman.

REVIEW: 'The Flash' is blessed with Michael Keaton’s Batman, as well as two great performances by one actor — and that's where the problems start. https://t.co/Q3dHa3Ds06 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 6, 2023

“With good guys aplenty and a big heart, The Flash pens a love letter to DC superhero movies past,” says the critic from USA Today.

Michael Keaton's Batman returns and newcomer Sasha Calle soars alongside Ezra Miller in "The Flash," a pleasant DC outing with familiar shortcomings. https://t.co/5YbYb6QnFh — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 7, 2023

