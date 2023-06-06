English actor Tom Holland is one of the most loved stars in Hollywood. His portrayal of the friendly neighbourhood superhero Spider-Man has captivated audiences worldwide. He effortlessly balances the character’s lighthearted humour with moments of genuine emotion, creating a compelling and endearing on-screen presence.

Holland’s portrayal of Spider-Man has resonated with audiences of all ages. His ability to capture the essence of Peter Parker’s vulnerability, coming-of-age struggles, and superhero responsibilities has garnered praise from both critics and fans. His love interest in the film MJ and their chemistry were also much loved by the audience.

Not many are aware that Zendaya played the role of MJ in the Spider-Man Homecoming trilogy and had a fear that Tom Holland might throw up in his Spider-Man suit. Tom also addressed her fear using a scene from Homecoming as an example of why it is a legitimate concern.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland said, “It’s quite a legitimate fear. When I’m in the suit, and I’m in the full thing, if you were to throw up in the suit, you would effectively drown. In [Spider-Man: Homecoming], there’s a scene where Spider-Man gets trapped under the rubble, and I have to battle my inner demons to lift up this heavy piece of concrete. And on the day when I was trapped under this fake rock, I had the mask on, and they had this kind of water drop that was dropping onto the back of my head. And the more and more water that dropped onto my head, the more and more water that pooled up in the front of the mask. So, I was kind of waterboarding myself, and I guess it’s a similar sort of thing to what Zendaya is worrying about.”

With Spider-Man: No Way Home releasing in 2021, the trilogy came to an end. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Tom to return to MCU with his role as a friendly neighbourhood superhero.

