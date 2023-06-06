HBO’s latest web series, The Idol, is currently the talk of the town owing to its controversial plot and bold scenes. The show stars Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp and marks the acting debut of Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye. As the show is created by Sam Levinson, known for his other web series Euphoria, The Idol did not live up to the creator’s expectations as it’s viewership came out to be 17% less than the Zendaya starrer.

The new HBO series came to light soon after its trailer was unveiled. The shady life of a budding pop star who goes under a cult leader Tedros did not go well with the viewers as they began questioning the series.

The buzz around The Idol grew after its first two episodes were screened at the Cannes Film Festival, and the creators received a standing ovation. Another reason the show is grabbing headlines is BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s s*nsual role. As The Idol’s first episode arrived on HBO on May 5, it failed to cross the benchmark set by Euphoria.

As per a report by Variety, The Idol saw 913,000 viewers turn up for its premiere. This is 17% less than Euphoria’s premiere, as 1.1 million people viewed the show’s first episode on its first day. The views are even less than that of The White Lotus. For the unversed, the drama’s first season consists of only five episodes and it has a month’s time to up its game.

However, the viewership of The Idol is relatively even with other recent projects that landed on HBO not based on major IP. Euphoria is in the lead with 1.1 million viewers, followed by The White Lotus with 944,000 viewers. As you already know The Idol saw a viewership of 913,000, and Winning Time saw 901,000 viewers turn up on its premiere.

