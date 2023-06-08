Remember when Selena Gomez would steal the limelight with every concert she held across the globe? Fans have cried as she wept to ‘Who Says’ but also smiled the widest when she’d croon ‘Good For You’ and many other hit tracks. She’s been away from the shows because of her health issues and a throwback video is making fans demand her back. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Selena was diagnosed with Lupus and has been undergoing treatment since. She had to get a kidney transplant done in 2015 but things have not been easy since. She struggles with constant weight issues due to water retention in her body. She also battles anxiety, depression and also revealed having an episode of psychosis in 2018.

Back in 2016, Selena Gomez held her Revival tour in Toronto and looked super hot as she donned an oversized jumper as a dress. The black and red outfit had ‘Toronto Raptors’ written over it. She donned shimmery stocking within it and a pair of black and white boots completed her look.

During one of the sequences, Selena Gomez shared some really hot moves with a male background dancer, leaving the audience sweating. The view was indeed scintillating as the singer-actress and the man were literally face to face in the viral clip. He was shirtless and she seemed so in the moment.

The viral video has been resurfaced by a Selenator who captioned it, “PLS WE NEED HER BACK 😭 SINGERLENA”. Take a look at it below:

PLS WE NEED HER BACK 😭 SINGERLENA pic.twitter.com/XzWkiOESj3 — see tay june 23 🫶 (@gomezorgohome0) June 8, 2023

Well, we cannot agree more. We want Selena Gomez back on stage as well!

While Beyonce’s Renaissance and Taylor Swift’s ERAs tour is talk of the town, we’d love to see Sel join the league and break some records with the attendees.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

