Robert Pattinson, the heartthrob of many, has had a really turbulent love life, including his split with Kristen Stewart and then singer FKA twigs facing racist abuse from the Twilight star’s fans. The English singer is a well-known pop and R&B star but faced a lot of online flak while in a relationship with Pattinson; she was even compared to monkeys by his followers, and after they went separate ways, the singer shared her traumatic experience once.

For the unversed, twigs and Pattinson reportedly started dating in 2014, and just a few months after dating, Pattinson proposed to her, and the couple got engaged. They stayed in the relationship for about three years before breaking up in October 2017.

A few years after the breakup, FKA twigs appeared on the Grounded with Louis Theroux podcast, where she opened up about the racist abuse she faced from the fans of Robert Pattinson, confessing how it took a toll on her confidence level. She revealed how the fans harshly reacted to them dating and compared her to monkeys, and she said, “It was really, really, deeply horrific, and it was at a time where I felt like I couldn’t really talk about it.”

Further providing details on how Robert Pattinson’s fans were rude to her online, twigs said, “Robert was their white Prince Charming, and I think they considered he should definitely be with someone white and blonde and not me. Whatever I did at that time, people would find pictures of monkeys and have me doing the same thing as the monkey. Say if I was wearing a red dress, they’d have a monkey in a red dress, or if I was on a bike, they’d find a monkey on a bike.”

Robert Pattinson has been for the past few years in a happy relationship with actress Suki Waterhouse, and for more throwbacks such as this, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

