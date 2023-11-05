Taylor Swift is currently having the time of her life. From her glamorous outings with her girl friends to her thriving relationship with Travis Kelce and the success of her Eras Tour movie, Tay is slaying, and there is no doubt about that. However, one of her recent visits to an NYC restaurant has brought the singer under fire as the place was owned by restauranteur Keith McNally, who was recently in the news for his remarks about Israel amid the war.

Tay went out for dinner with her close friend Phoebe Bridgers in her best casual look. She wore a brown Gucci sweater with baggy pants and heeled boots as she visited the NYC restaurant Minetta Tavern.

A post has now been shared by Keith McNally on his official Instagram account in which Taylor Swift could be seen posing with his chef. The pictures were a repost from one of his colleagues who mentioned how Taylor was very kind to the staff and took time to click pictures with them. She even liked the food and had a good time with Phoebe.

One must note that the British-born restauranteur, Keith McNally, was recently under fire for his comments about the Israel-Hamas war. As per Page Six, after Hamas’ attacks on Israel, McNally wrote, “The More Utterly Repugnant The Facts, The Greater The Responsibility Becomes To Listen To The Other Side.” His remarks were slammed by the hospitality industry as many vowed never to do business with McNally again. McNally apologized for his remarks later.

Following Taylor Swift’s visit to Keith McNally’s restaurant, netizens are also slamming her as they claim the Love Story singer does not have any problem with McNally’s comments on Israel. A netizen wrote, “Taylor hates Jews,” while another wrote, “Shame on Taylor Swift. People are dying in Israel and she is mocking them.”

A third one wrote, “She has a creepy beauty.”

Many also defended Taylor Swift and wrote, “Maybe she just likes the food? Not everything is a statement or a story. Get a grip.” Another wrote, “What if she didn’t know about his comments when she went to dinner, just saying cause we can’t all be socially conscious 24/7 and know what everyone says.”

