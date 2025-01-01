Another strong Monday was recorded by the musical fantasy Wicked, which has surpassed MCU’s Captain Marvel at the US box office. It has registered one of the biggest sixth Mondays of all time in the United States. Scroll below for more.

Captain Marvel was released in 2019 ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame. It featured Brie Larson in the titular role alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. It was one of the highest-grossing films of 2019 worldwide. It collected $426.83 million in the United States alongwith $704.58 million overseas making the film cross the $1 billion mark globally. The MCU movie collected $1.13 billion worldwide.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked collected a strong $4.8 million on Monday, registering as the 2nd biggest 6th Monday ever. It jumped by 2.5% from last Monday. It is only below Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick’s $6.7 million. Ariana Grande’s film is followed by Toy Story 2’s $4.8 million and Frozen 2’s $4.4 million. The movie now stands at a $429.3 million cume in North America.

Wicked has surpassed The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’s $424.7 million and The Lion King’s $425 million domestic totals alongside Captain Marvel’s $426.8 million US haul. It is now the #33 highest-grossing film ever in the US and is eyeing a $470 million+ run. The musical fantasy was the fourth highest-grossing film of 2024 at the US box office.

It has hit a $210.89 million cume in the international markets, and therefore, the worldwide cume of the film is $640.17 million. Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jeff Goldblum starrer Wicked was released on November 22. Meanwhile, Captain Marvel is streaming on Disney+.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Mufasa: The Lion King Box Office (Worldwide): Beats The Wild Robot’s $330M+ Global Haul As The 17th Highest-Grossing Film Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News