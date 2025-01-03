Arjun Kapoor had a roller coaster of 2024, where he witnessed both sides of fanfare. Firstly, Kapoor’s The Lady Killer was forced to be uploaded to YouTube due to the lack of demand on OTT. However, he had a better end to the year as fans lauded his performance of Danger Lanka in Singham Again, where he went against a stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. In 2025, Kapoor is back in positive roles with a new movie.

Fans will see Kapoor in “Mere Husband Ki Biwi,” a comedy love triangle between Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh. Kapoor has already worked with these actresses, firstly with Rakul Preet in 2021’s Sardar Ka Grandson and then with Bhumi in The Lady Killer. However, the three stars are now set to star together in the new film directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Mere Husband ki Biwi to be released on February 21, 2025

Recently, Pooja Entertainment took to their social media to announce the official release date for Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The movie will be released on February 21, 2025, a week after Ahan Shetty & Pooja Hegde’s Sanki and Vicky Kaushal & Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhava. Taking to Instagram, Pooja Entertainment posted, “Yahaan pyaar ki geometry thodi twisted hai—kyunki ye love triangle nahi, pura circle hai! #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025.”

The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has proven his mettle in romantic comedy with films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Happy Bhag Jayegi, and Khel Khel Mein. 2025 is packed for Rakul Preet. Besides this film, she is also set to star in Shankar’s Indian 3 and Anshul Sharma’s De De Pyaar De 2. On the other hand, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is so far the only announced movie of the year for Arjun and Bhumi.

