There used to be a time when fans had to wait months before their favorite movies on television. However, nowadays, the wave of OTT (Over-the-top) platforms has taken over, where fans do not have to wait much to watch their favorite stars from the comfort of their home. Further, fans get to stream longer formats like web series, which otherwise was not possible in cinema.

As streaming services continue to rise in popularity, many wonder about the future of movie theaters. Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has given her viewpoint. The actress is no stranger to the dynamics of storytelling across mediums. From movies to television shows to now OTT with Citadel, Chopra has always brought her A-game to whatever platform she has entered.

Priyanka Chopra thinks theaters will always be special

Priyanka Chopra recently discussed her views on the future of cinema during an interview with the Hindustan Times. For her, going to the movies is not just about watching a film but about being part of a collective emotional journey, something that OTT platforms can’t replicate.

“I think it will always be special. There’s nothing quite like entering a darkened theatre and watching a movie, not just with friends and family, but in a room full of strangers, all connected by the viewing experience. The big screen’s scale, sound, and immersive atmosphere make it a special experience. I don’t think the magic of movie theatres will ever fade,” Chopra said.

She further said that technological advancement will help cinema rather than damage it, “ “The advancements in technology ensure that the cinematic experience is only getting better. From 3D to IMAX, and now immersive audio, there has been continued innovation in the theatre experience, which will keep bringing people back.” Jonas also praised OTT as a platform – “I think that both the big screen and OTT are incredible to have! We live in an incredible time where we can access entertainment in every way possible, 24/7.”

Despite her appreciation for OTT, Priyanka believes that theaters hold a special place in cinematic culture. So, while fans are cherishing OTT as a great option, traditional cinema theaters are going nowhere, at least for the next few years.

