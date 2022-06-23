After the grand success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, another light-hearted family entertainer, JugJugg Jeeyo, is all set to release tomorrow. With the names like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor backing the film, expectations are really high. Let’s see how it has fared here in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Rangisari song

Rangisari is an upbeat song and also has a traditional feel to it thanks to the vocals of Kanishk Seth and Kavita Seth. It is set in a disco setup and features Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani looking stunning as usual. It has been liked by 70% of voters here.

The Punjaabban Song

The Punjaabban song is a celebration track full of peppy beats with a desi touch. It features the entire cast- Varun, Kiara, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. It’s already a chartbuster and is sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Romy. It has received positive votes from a whopping 82% of voters.

Trailer

The trailer has a feel-good vibe to it and promises to be a perfect family entertainer. It glimpses us into the relationship issues going on in the family. Varun Dhawan is planning to divorce Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor (Varun’s father in the film) has too already planned of separating from Neetu Kapoor. This all gives rise to a comedy of errors along with a perfectly placed emotional quotient. It has been liked by 80% of voters here.

On the whole, JugJugg Jeeyo has received a thumbs up from a huge 75% of voters! It means, the film has touched the right pulse of the voters and has positivity around it. Given its theme and promotional package along with a couple of hit tracks, the film is sure to start on a good note at the box office. A double-digit opening is looking possible for tomorrow with practically no competition present in theatres.

