Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale aka Gorr the Butcher, speaks about how the prosthetics he wore for his character made him feel. Just recently, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and the rest of the cast attended the world premiere of the upcoming MCU flick.

Some lucky people, who got to see the movie, shared their reactions on social media. So far, the fourth instalment has received nothing but praise. While a few called it the funniest MCU film, and one even said the best Marvel film they have seen so far, many applauded Bale’s Gorr.

Now, the actor has spoken about the prosthetics that were required to make him look like the MCU villain in Thor: Love and Thunder. While speaking with Deadline, Chrisitian Bale said, “It rendered me completely incapable of everything,” Bale said of the character’s long nails. The Dark Knight actor “I was pathetic. I found myself thinking things like, ‘I don’t think I can walk because I’ve got long nails,'” he added.

“It affected my brain. I was like, ‘I can’t eat, I’ve got long nails.’ I was trying to type. I couldn’t do anything,” Christian Bale continued. When Gorr the God Butcher’s look was first revealed, fans were left in a shock. Some compared it to that of Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter as well.

Bale is making his MCU debut with his role in Thor: Love and Thunder. Fans are excited to watch him as the villain. It also makes him one of the actors who have played both Marvel and DC characters. Christian was Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

Besides Christian Bale’s Gorr, Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian, Thor: Love and Thunder will also see director Taika Waititi as Korg, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and more.

