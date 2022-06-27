Advertisement

Kendall Jenner’s new Instagram post shouts ‘no clothes, no problem’ as the model goes bare while she sunbathes. Jenner is making the news a lot these days after her alleged split from Devin Booker. The couple was together for two years and decided to break up as both prioritised work over the relationship.

It is also said that they realised they are moving too fast and wanted some space and time apart. Despite both being in a good place just a few months back and having a nice time together during Kourtney Kardashian’s Italy wedding, they realised that they are on a different path.

Amid all of this, Kendall Jenner surprised her fans with an all-n*de photo of her basking under the sun. The KUWTK star was seen laying on her stomach on a sun lounge, wearing nothing but a green 818 Tequila baseball cap. Though there was a bikini in the photo, it just wasn’t on her.

The model kept her string bikini on the side lounge. Kendall Jenner flaunted her shining skin, her perfectly rounded derriere, and her side b**bs, while censoring her n*pples. She certainly is a Kardashian, and nothing tells that better than this photo. It was a part of a picture dump that also consisted of her horseback riding, enjoying a plate of sushi, and the sunset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

The comment sections were filled with fire emojis from fans and friends alike. While many commented on how they are loving this post-breakup photo. Talking about Kendall, recently her fitness trainer revealed the workout routine she follows to achieve abs.

High-intensity movements, strength workouts, and kickboxing exercises are a few of the many things that Kendall Jenner does. She likes to work out first thing in the morning but doesn’t do it for more than an hour.

