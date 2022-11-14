Regina Hall is a popular American actress best known for her role in the film series called the Scary Movie. While her Scary Move co-star Anna Faris recently talked about returning to the franchise, Hall reacted to the same in her recent interview.

Scary Movie consists of 5 movies in the franchise that turned out to be a hit among the audience. While Anna Faris essayed the lead role, Regina Hall also played a pivotal role in the film. The last film in the franchise was released in 2013.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Regina Hall went candid about returning to the Scary Movie series and even addressed the comments of Anna Faris who earlier spoke about the reboot of the film. She stated that they should’ve had a reunion but it was not a good time to have it at present because a 20-year reunion would be too off for that. She went on to say that she was curious and fun to see where everyone was.

Regina Hall told the publication, “I said we should’ve had [a reunion], but we can’t have a 20-year reunion cause they’re too off for that. gotta be like 23-year [reunion.] Like, who would have a 23-year [reunion]? I was like, ‘I would love to see where they are now! I don’t think it’s any place amazing, but I think it’d be fun to see!”

On the other hand, Anna Faris earlier reflected on the reboot and even mentioned how much she loves her co-star Regina Hall. Stating further about their bond, she mentioned how they both were always making each other giggle while adding how it was a unique element that they brought to the table for the franchise.

“I love Regina [Hall] so much. We’re always making each other just giggle, and I loved that dynamic. I think it was a really unique element that we brought to the table for that franchise.”

When asked whether she will return to the franchise, Faris said, “I bet with the right paycheck, Regina would be in too.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: ‘Aquaman’ Jason Momoa Has A Dream Project That Includes Henry Cavill: “I’ve Worked With Superman Twice So It Would Be Kind Of Creepy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram