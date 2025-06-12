The previous episode of General Hospital saw Michael’s news shocking Carly, Sonny, and Jason. He told them he wanted to take the kids and leave the country. On the other hand, Trina and Kai put their heads together and tried to figure out the details of what he had recently overheard by chance.

Meanwhile, Isaiah picked up on Portia’s distress after he saw her throw her phone. And lastly, Nina was on the warpath while Felicia accepted a new mission. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 12, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama series.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 12, 2025

The episode on Thursday sees shockwaves rip through the courtroom at Michael and Willow’s hearing. With the divorce hearing and the custody battle inching towards the end, things are about to get real. The decision is here, and the judge has awarded full custody to somebody, but to whom?

Will Michael get the rightful win he deserves? Or will Willow’s delusional and manipulative actions score her a victory? What will it mean for the both of them as well as the kids, Wiley and Amelia? Michael also has a newborn to look after. Sasha and Daisy are healthy after the whole dramatic delivery.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth tends to a patient. Who is this? And has Lucky’s exit affected Elizabeth more than she is showing? Especially since it came after she rejected his marriage proposal? Elsewhere, Ric makes an admission. To whom and for what though? Is it about the accident caused by Kristina?

When Ava issues an invitation, who could it be for? On the other hand, it’s time for Cody to get involved in something exciting. He is taking Kristina’s offer and going after Ava. Is he up for the challenge? Or will he fall flat in front of Ava’s massive experience and history dealing with big troubles?

Is Ava’s invitation related to this situation, or is it about something entirely else? Alexis swallows her panic. Krstina just told her that she has found a chance to do something big, but she is worried about her. After all, her daughter doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to such things.

Is Alexis right to worry about Kristina? Or is her panic unnecessary? Lastly, Sonny and Natalia have a tense meetup, but it gets more heated when she tells him that she is in trouble. Is this related to Jenz Sidwell? Or is there some other issue on the way instead? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more!

