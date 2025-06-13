After successfully running two seasons, Squid Game starring Lee Jung-Jae and Lee Byung-Hun, is all set to release the third season on Netflix. The survival K-drama revolves around a game that promises to give hundreds of stacks of cash to the contestant who wins all the rounds. But at what cost? In each game, the eliminated contestants are killed.

In the first season, Lee Jung-Jae’s character Seong Gi-Hun wins, but he faces the deadly reality of the game and decides to expose it. In season 2, he tries his best but instead gets trapped in the psychological tricks of the game and the Front Man (Lee Byung-Hun). Season 3 is all set to premiere in June 2025, and the teaser is already making buzz.

Squid Game Season 3 Buzz Tops Charts

According to KBIzoom, the June second-week OTT K-Original Content Viewer Evaluation Report by Consumer Insight stated that Squid Game season 3 has topped the list of ‘series yet to be released’ buzz for two consecutive weeks with 85% of awareness and 55% intent to watch. It’s competing with TVING’s I Am A Running Mate and Mobile TV’s Hunter With A Scalpel.

The Squid Game Season 3 teaser, which was released on June 1, blew up with 10 million views within two days. And as per the June 12 report, the series has already reached over 19 million views. For those who don’t know, season 3 has a budget of 100 billion KRW (approx 74 million USD).

It will feature the previous characters, including Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-Joon, Im Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Gyu-Young, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Kang Ae-Sim, Jo Yu-Ri, Lee Da-Wit, Noh Jae-Won. Some special appearances will also be there.

What Will Squid Game Season 3 Be About?

The storyline of season 3 will begin from where it was left off with Gi-Hun losing his best friend in the process of trying to expose the Front Man and the secret organization. As per KBIzoom, the director, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, shared at a press conference, “Season 3 deals with Gi-hun, who’s fallen to rock bottom guilt-ridden over losing friends and failing to save people then rises up again.”

The director even teased that the new season will include new challenges for the contestants to face, including a high-bridge rope game, a maze-based “tag” and “hide-and-seek” game, group jump rope, a starlit labyrinth, and a new robot doll named “Cheolsu.” We are not ready for what’s coming next season.

Squid Game Season 1 became Netflix’s biggest original K-drama with 265 million views and 2.2 million minutes watched. But Season 2 surpassed it and set a new first-week record with 487.6 million minutes watched. It was the second most-watched non-English drama on Netflix. For the unversed, Squid Game Season 3 will release on Netflix on June 27, 2025. Be ready!

You can check out the official trailer below:

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

