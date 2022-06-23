Margot Robbie has always been one of the most followed and liked celebrities of Hollywood who has created a niche for herself through the plethora of characters she has played in the past. The actress is not just like for her skills as an artist but also for the way she carries herself with utmost confidence, making her undeniably one of the s*xiest actors of the industry. In the most recent turn of events, a pair of pictures from the sets of her next film, Barbie, has leaked on social media, and let’s just say it is a sight for sore eyes.

For the unversed, the upcoming film Barbie will also feature actor Ryan Gosling as Ken and the first look of his character has already been dropped by the makers. In the picture, he can be seen leaning against a pink pillar while being surrounded by everything pink, indicating that the film is sticking to the OG theme. He is also spotted with a charming smirk and platinum blonde hair, which fits the description of Ken from the famous children’s tale. He is also seen flaunting his abs in the picture while wearing just a sleeveless light blue ripped jacket with matching pants.

In the most recent pictures leaked from the sets of Barbie, Margot Robbie can be seen walking towards her film’s set after getting all decked up in her trailer. She is spotted wearing a bright pink pair of flared pants which have a lacy criss-cross strap around the waistline. The high-waisted pants have been paired with a matching waistcoat, topped up with a simple bandana tied around her neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures)

Wearing a bright smile, Margot Robbie can also be spotted with a white cowboy hat which has a lining of pink lace to keep the Barbie quotient alive. Her makeup is mostly simple while her long blonde hair stands in contrast with the bright colour of her outfit. Have a look.

no words for margot robbie as Barbie pic.twitter.com/wBwfMqOkZB — 💭 (@safemargot) June 22, 2022



