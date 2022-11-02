Matthew Perry who rose to fame with much-loved TV show Friends is once again in the limelight. The actor has finally launched his memoir Friends, Lover, And The Big Terrible Thing that his fans have been eagerly waiting for. Since his fans are happy to see him back in the action, a section of social media has slammed the actor for writing an anecdote about his co-star Salma Hayek, which clearly hasn’t gone down well.

Chandler Bing’s memoir Friends, Lover, And The Big Terrible Thing hit market on November 1 and is available in the stands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Matthew Perry was slammed by netizens on social media for calling Salma Hayek’s acting advice non sense. It so happened when he reveal an incident from the sets of their film Fools Rush In.

Shedding some light on the days of their shooting days “Salma had tried her best, too — she came into my trailer at the start of the shoot and said, ‘Let’s just spoon a little bit,’ I did my best Chandler impression — the double-take-and-sardonic-stare thing — and said, ‘Oh, OK! Let’s just spoon a little bit!’”

Matthew Perry explained further, “There’s one scene in which I’m professing my love for her. She suggested that we don’t look at each other — rather, we should look out at our future together. After listening to this nonsense for about twenty minutes, I finally said: ‘Listen, Salma,’ I said, ‘I’m telling you I love you in this scene. You look wherever you want, but I’m going to be looking at you.’”

Soon after this surfaced on the web, netizens bashed him for ‘misbehaving’ with her. A user wrote, “Hearing about him this much reminds me of how much I never liked him. Why is he coming for better people than him in his unremarkable book of life,” while another said, “Poor guy, having to deal with all that while Keanu walks amongst us as well, it’s a tough life man.”

A third user wrote, “These snippets of his book make me think he’s just a whiny toddler, he’s ruining my past enjoyment of some movies by calling out people. Did he not have anything good to say? I’ll not be buying the book.”

“With all due respect to his personal struggles, I don’t need to hear from or about him again,” wrote a fourth user. Check out a few Tweets below:

Chandler "woke up and chose violence" Bing has the flame thrower on high this week. — The Shandalorian (@jedi_whisperer) October 28, 2022

*Why* is he still talking? 🤦 — Aoife Gordon 🌻 (@Aoife_221B) October 28, 2022

She was GREAT in that movie. Honestly? I forgot he was her co-star… — Rachelle Paige Campbell (@rpaigebooks) October 28, 2022

He’s ruining his career by digging himself a bigger and bigger hole since mentioning Keanu reeves in his new book. — Dan Tromp (@Dantromp_) October 28, 2022

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Matthew Perry? Do let us know.

Must Read: Was Black Panther 2’s OG Plot Connected To Avengers: Endgame? Ryan Coogler Reveals Making Changes Post Chadwick Boseman’s Demise: “The Tonal Shift…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram