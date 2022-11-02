Back in 2018, when Chadwick Boseman appeared on our screens as Black Panther for the first time, we absolutely loved the character T’Challa. Over the years, Chadwick appeared in a few Avengers movies as a cameo and had won us over once again. However, now Black Panther’s sequel movie had its premiere and internet users have been lauding the movie for its beautiful visual treat. The director and writer of the film Ryan Coogler has revealed how he had planned the OG plot for Black Panther 2. Scroll below to read on.

In 2020, Chadwick left this mortal plane after suffering from colorectal cancer. After his sudden demise, his Black Panther legacy was left behind, however, now in the sequel’s trailer we could see that the makers of the movie have given a beautiful tribute to their T’Challa.

In a recent interview with Inverse, Ryan Coogler shared how it was difficult for him to shift the tone and make a film without Black Panther. Talking about it, he revealed that even though he could use few of his original core themes and ideas in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there were some changes needed after Chadwick Boseman’s demise.

Ryan Coogler said, “The tonal shift, I will say, was less of a shift than in [casting]. The tone was going to be similar. [T’Challa] was going to be grieving the loss of time, you know, coming back after being gone for five years. As a man with so much responsibility to so many, coming back after a forced five years absence, that’s what the film was tackling. He was grieving time he couldn’t get back. Grief was a big part of it. [Namor] was always the antagonist. There were other characters, for sure, that we considered including. Namor was always there.”

Well, it is surely unfortunate for us as we would not be able to see Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa anymore but as from the first reactions of the audience it seems, Ryan Coogler has done justice to him in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie will release in India on November 11, 2022.

Are you excited? Let us know in the comments!

