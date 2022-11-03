Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo feel that the film’s opening weekend box office record will never be surpassed. When the final Avengers film was released, it created a huge record at the box office. Currently, the film stands as the 2nd highest-grossing movie of all time.

The movie made a whopping $2.797 billion at the global box office. This includes $1.939 billion overseas and another $858 million domestically (North America). For many Marvel fans, Endgame is the best MCU film as well. It was an emotional ride due to the fate of a few superheroes like Iron Man.

But, Avengers: Endgame has paved the way for more standalone MCU films to continue. However, the helmers, Anthony and Joe Russo, think that the record-breaking opening weekend of the film will never be beaten by another movie. When it was released in 2019, the MCU flick churned in a massive $1.2 billion over its opening weekend.

That is a lot, considering how it is a lifetime collection of several movies. No other movie has been able to do that till now and Anthony and Joe Russo feel the same. “It will never happen again. “That was an apex of that era of theatrical filmmaking. When we started AGBO, we already felt the winds shifting,” the Avengers: Endgame director said to Variety.

Since Endgame, no new Avengers movie has been made. However, now, Marvel has confirmed two new films, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Fans are already hyped for it. It will be interesting to see how well those two flicks are able to do at the box office.

Another film to look out for is Avatar 2. It is the sequel to the biggest movies of all time and will be hitting the theatres in December this year. Could they break Avenger: Endgame’s opening weekend box office record or the lifetime collection?

