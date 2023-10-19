Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman return as Deadpool and Wolverine in 2024’s most-coveted film, Deadpool 3. Rumors were rife that Taylor Swift would make her MCU debut with the film. After director Shawn Levy‘s cryptic comment on that, the latest reports suggest that Tay might not be seen in the alleged role of Dazzler in the upcoming movie.

For the unversed, Dazzler, aka Alison Blair, is a trained dancer, singer, and actress who has the ability to convert sound into light of various forms and intensity, which helps her fight. The role is perfect for the Cruel Summer hitmaker. In 2019’s Dark Phoenix, Halston Sage appeared in a brief cameo for the position.

It was previously reported that Taylor Swift will join Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Dazzler in Deadpool 3. The news left the fans in a frenzy, and there were a few fan art depicting the singer in the Marvel character, and it was enough to hype up the excitement. But now, according to MyTimeToShineHello, a scoopster, Taylor will not appear in the movie as Dazzler. They shared the news on X with director Shawn Levy’s comment to The Wrap.

The netizens can’t stop themselves from speculating what role might have been given to Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3 if not Dazzler’s. One of the fans suspects, “Lady Deadpool 100%.”

Lady Deadpool 100% pic.twitter.com/rqtOfwYn5y — KlonoaBat 2099  | GORETOBER 2023 (@KlonoaPrime) October 18, 2023

Another chimed in, “Deadpool variant?”

One of the third users wrote, “She is there just to increase ticket sales, which I don’t know if it will work as seen by Amsterdam. (And she ruined theater etiquette)”

A fourth one’s theory went like this- “She’s playing herself, and Deadpool would either be a big fan or make a joke about unnecessary cameos.”

One of the unhappy fans wrote, “Istg she better not be lady Deadpool IT NEEDS TO BE BLAKE”

Followed by, “dazzler was deada*s perfect wtf,” “Marvel is really desperate…” and, “She’s a terrible actress, unfortunately.”

Check out the post and the remaining reactions here:

She’s in the movie but she’s not playing Dazzler. https://t.co/D3RKE1zt21 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 18, 2023

The Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, speaking to The Wrap, commented on the rumors of Taylor Swift joining Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Dazzler. He said, “I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.” Since the film will allegedly involve time traveling, Taylor might appear in an entirely unexpected role in some timeline. There are also speculations that she might appear as herself in the film; whatever it may be, it would be exciting to watch!

The film initially planned to hit the theatres on May 3rd next year, but the release dates may be pushed back. We will keep you updated on that. If not Dazzler, in which role do you think Taylor Swift will appear in Deadpool 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

For more updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Deadpool 3 Star Ryan Reynolds’ Career Hit A Huge Roadblock Owing To His Box Office Debacle Green Lantern, Making Him ‘Unhirable’: “It Was Not A Feeling I Wanted To Repeat”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News