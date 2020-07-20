FRIENDS: When Matt LeBlanc AKA Joey Tribbiani Went SO DARK That He Drove Under Influence

We all have loved our favourite characters from FRIENDS in the show and off the sets as well. Matt Le Blanc’s Joey Tribbiani is to-date one of the funny characters of all time. But, Matt himself has faced some dark times in his real life.

Yes, there have been multiple occasions when our Joey Matt LeBlanc has revealed about the ups and downs in his life during and after FRIENDS. He has talked about the incident when he was arrested for driving under influence.

In a past interview with Britain’s Daily Telegraph, Matt LeBlanc said, “(I was caught) twice, I think. When I was young and stupid. I wasn’t driving fast, just crooked. The press never got hold of the mugshots. I was lucky.”

A report published on Inquistr says, “It was a dark time. The show had an unfair amount of pressure on it. It was meant to fill the shoes of Friends. But when you have six pairs of feet, and you take away five, it’s harder to walk.”

Meanwhile, regarding the much talked about FRIENDS reunion, David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller while talking to “Entertainment Tonight”, the actor, popular for the role of Ross Geller in the iconic sitcom, opened up about the reunion special, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot (the reunion) in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it’s safe. There has always been a hope that a component of that reunion show will have a live audience, which makes the whole thing really tricky. We are obviously not going to risk anyone’s health by doing this,” the actor added.

Schwimmer confessed that he has “no idea” when everyone will be able to get together to shoot the FRIENDS reunion special.

