Elise Neal, 54, who starred in ‘All Of Us’ as ‘Tia Jewel’ from 2003 to 2005 has spoken up about the Smith family recently. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett both had created, and executive produced the show.

Neal revealed that she had quit the sitcom ‘All Of Us’ due to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s contagious ‘unhappy’ behavior which led to her being treated ‘unfairly’ on the set. Read on for details.

In a recent telephonic interview with a leading portal, Elise explained that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett would bring the unhappiness of their relationship to the set and this had affected everyone around them. She answered, “Now that’s rough for me,” when asked to speak about the recent buzz about Will and Jada’s confession about her entanglement with August Alsina.

In the same interview with Viral Hip Hop News, Elise Neal elaborated, “That’s their choice to do whatever the hell they want to do in that marriage. That’s not even for us to judge. But if you bring other entities in, if you have a young man into your relationship and now he’s not happy — or if you have other people that are in the relationship and then they’re happy, but also you come outside and try to do work and you’re working with other individuals and you’re not happy, I just need y’all to find that happy. Leave me alone. I don’t want you to bring that on me because it’s not my fault that you’re not happy.”

Well, what do you think about Elise Neal’s statement on Jada Pinkett and Will Smith’s relationship? Do let us know!

