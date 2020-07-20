Linkin Park’s Former Lead Chester Bennington Trends On Twitter As Fans Pay Tribute On His Third Death Anniversary

Linkin Park fans have not forgotten its former vocalist, Chester Bennington. They pay tribute to him on the day of his 3rd death anniversary. The Linkin Park frontman died at the age of 41. He had committed suicide in 2017.

The lines from Linkin Park’s unforgettable song ‘Leave Out All The Rest’ that says “What am I leaving when I’m done here?” speaks about the story of a man who seeks redemption.

In a past interview with Kerrang! Magazine, Chester Bennington explained that the song was “supposed to feel like an apology letter” from a person who is moving on and wanted people to remember the good deeds he has done instead of the bad ones.

True enough, Chester Bennington’s fans are keeping him alive in their memories and hence, have flooded Twitter to pay tribute to their hero. A fan wrote, “It’s been 3 years, but the legacy lives on. You never know the pain someone is going through. Look, listen.” Another tweet reads, “Remembering Chester Bennington on the 3rd anniversary of his passing. Whatever YOU are going through, please don’t suffer in silence…” A fan described him as “immensely talented and full of love.” Have a look at the Tweets.

Remembering Chester Bennington on the 3rd anniversary of his passing. Whatever YOU are going through, please don’t suffer in silence…In The End it does matter. @allontheboard #ChesterBennington #LinkinPark #RIPChesterBennington #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/2Ujtpwpa75 — All On The Board (@allontheboard) July 20, 2020

Three years have passed since the loss of one of the great vocalists of my generation. RIP Chester Bennington. Gone but not forgotten. #ChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/HzJUhbBg2N — Rich Walters (@therichwalters) July 19, 2020

I feel so privileged for having the chance to meet you. I remember this moment when you pulled me into a hug because I couldn’t stop crying and this picture was taken exactly at the point when I said “I love you”. You changed my world. Thank you ❤️🙏🏽 #chesterbennington pic.twitter.com/82d955pvFs — Linda Melin (@chestersflikka) July 20, 2020

3 years ago today we lost the legend that is Chester Bennington, leaving a hole In our lives that can never be filled. Today we remember his wonderful laugh, his beautiful voice and his incredible smile. We love you. We miss you. Until we meet again C 💔 pic.twitter.com/BKrjg8wPyj — Chester B (@IMissChesterB) July 20, 2020

"When my time comes

Forget the wrong that I've done

Help me leave behind some

Reasons to be missed And don't resent me

And when you're feeling empty

Keep me in your memory

Leave out all the rest, leave out all the rest." 💔#ChesterBennington #LinkinPark pic.twitter.com/nDJeYgr28k — Lauren (@Ljaydee22) July 19, 2020

It's been 3 years, but the legacy lives on. You never know the pain someone is going through. Look, listen. #chesterbennington pic.twitter.com/LeGsLLyDeI — Wendy (@TrashyGingerx) July 20, 2020

Camden 2014. The last time I ever met Chester & one of the best performances I ever saw, in person or otherwise. He was on his A-Game that night & gave everyone in the M&G the biggest hug. That’s how I remember him: immensely talented & full of love. -Derek #RIPChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/NIFcVaVW4N — Linkin Park Association (@LPAssociation) July 20, 2020

Chester Bennington (1976-2017) 💔

"Just 'cause you can't see it, doesn't mean it, isn't there" pic.twitter.com/3YjhMj9Pxl — sad sam džindžer (@andjelmao) July 20, 2020

Well, it is certainly an emotional ride, isn’t it? Chester Bennington was a true gem and he will be always alive in the millions of hearts who listen to his songs. Which one is your favorite from Linkin Park? Do let us know in the comments section and stay tuned for more updates!

