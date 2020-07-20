Linkin Park’s Former Lead Chester Bennington Trends On Twitter As Fans Pay Tribute On His Third Death Anniversary
Linkin Park fans have not forgotten its former vocalist, Chester Bennington. They pay tribute to him on the day of his 3rd death anniversary. The Linkin Park frontman died at the age of 41. He had committed suicide in 2017.

The lines from Linkin Park’s unforgettable song ‘Leave Out All The Rest’ that says “What am I leaving when I’m done here?” speaks about the story of a man who seeks redemption.

In a past interview with Kerrang! Magazine, Chester Bennington explained that the song was “supposed to feel like an apology letter” from a person who is moving on and wanted people to remember the good deeds he has done instead of the bad ones.

True enough, Chester Bennington’s fans are keeping him alive in their memories and hence, have flooded Twitter to pay tribute to their hero. A fan wrote, “It’s been 3 years, but the legacy lives on. You never know the pain someone is going through. Look, listen.” Another tweet reads, “Remembering Chester Bennington on the 3rd anniversary of his passing. Whatever YOU are going through, please don’t suffer in silence…” A fan described him as “immensely talented and full of love.” Have a look at the Tweets.

Well, it is certainly an emotional ride, isn’t it? Chester Bennington was a true gem and he will be always alive in the millions of hearts who listen to his songs. Which one is your favorite from Linkin Park? Do let us know in the comments section and stay tuned for more updates!

