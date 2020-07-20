Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been sailing a rocky boat when it comes to finalising a release date. Where major films have been pushed for months, Warner Bros backed Tenet and even Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 had a very enthusiastic release date.

Christopher Nolan fans might have to hold their breath for what’s coming next. Whereas Wonder Woman still sticks to its last announced release date, Tenet has been postponed ‘indefinitely’. Yes! That’s the sad news which has been confirmed by the officials at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich released a statement which reads, “We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that.”

The studio also announced that The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It which was The Conjuring 3 has been postponed to 4th June 2021. It was earlier scheduled to release on 11th September 2020.

The statement also reads, “Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world. Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates.”

The reports on Variety also state that makers of Tenet might release the film in other countries before the US. As in multiple countries, theatres are reopening, makers might take the decision to hold the release in the US and start rolling the film internationally.

Well, this surely is a safe but sad state of affairs for Christopher Nolan and Tenet fans. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles.

