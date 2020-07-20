Here is a piece of good news for Justin Bieber fans. The ‘Baby’ singer was making a lot of headlines due to the allegations of sexual assault made on him on social media. The court allowed him to subpoena Twitter to identify the two women who had accused him.

On Thursday, the judge ruled on Justin’s claim that the allegations were false through eyewitness and photographic evidence.

As per Deadline, Justin Bieber filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on the grounds of defamation. The pop star said that the allegations were factually impossible and were disproven by the individuals’ admissions and indisputable documentary evidence. The “Sorry” singer claims that the assaults are ‘outrageous, fabricated lies,’ as per the report of TMZ last month. TMZ also reported that the Twitter subpoena would help Justin Bieber identify the accusers, but it may take a long time, say, several months to get the validated information. Justin is also seeking $20 million in damages ($10 million from each accuser)

On June 22nd, Justin Bieber officially announced on his Twitter handle that he wanted to gather facts before making any official statement. He wrote, “Rumours are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement”

After identifying the 2 accusers, the case will surely take a new turn. What is your opinion on this? Do let us know.

