Maa trailer was recently unveiled and received massive applause. There are huge expectations from Kajol’s upcoming supernatural horror film, which is releasing in theatres on June 27, 2025. It will be competing against Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan and Emraan Hashmi’s Raaz 3, among the highest-grossing horror films in Bollywood. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Kajol’s Maa is enjoying a massive buzz

Bollywood has delivered some spine-chilling horror classics like Raaz and 1920: The Evil Returns. But in the last decade, there have been limited horror flicks that have shined bright at the box office. Stree 2, a horror-comedy, is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2024. On the other hand, Tumbbad, a folk horror, created history with its re-release. The scope is definitely there, but the content has not been upto the mark.

Maa has raised our hopes that Bollywood will nail the supernatural genre again after Shaitaan. As per reports, Kajol’s film is a part of Ajay Devgn’s supernatural horror universe. The trailer had all the elements of the blockbuster, and here’s hoping the critic and audience reviews will be positive, too.

Maa vs top 10 highest-grossing horror films in Bollywood

Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan rules the list and is the only Bollywood film in the genre to have entered the 100 crore club. If the word-of-mouth turns out positive, Maa could be the next big underdog of Bollywood.

Check out the highest-grossing horror films of all time in Bollywood below:

Shaitaan (2024): 151 crores Raaz 3 (2012): 70 crores Ragini MMS 2 (2014): 47 crores Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020): 31.24 crores Raaz Reboot (2016): 29 crores Haunted 3D (2011): 27 crores Ek Thi Daayan (2013): 26 crores Raaz – The Mystery Continues (2009): 25.49 crores Pari (2018): 24.65 crores 1920: Evil Returns (2012): 22.85 crores

Kajol may be able to surpass every single film in the list. But it is to be seen whether she manages to dominate Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan and creates history for Bollywood!

Note: The list includes only supernatural horror movies. No horror-comedy, folk horror, or any other spin-off genre has been considered.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 8: Only 20 Lakhs Away From Entering Rajkummar Rao’s Top 3 Highest-Grossing Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News