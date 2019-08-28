Gang Leader Trailer: Nani Leads The Women Squad To Seek Revenge In This Out-Of-The-Box Thriller

The trailer of Vikram K Kumar directorial, Gang Leader, has been released by the makers this morning. The trailer of Nani starrer, which has been in talks from a very long time is no less than a treat for the actor’s fans all across.

Check out the trailer below:

Talking about the trailer, one gets to see the actor penning down some famous dialogues from English films, as he will be seen donning the role of a writer, one who has expertise in writing revenge stories.

Apart from writing revenge stories, the Jersey actor can also be seen leading a gang of women of different ages and helping them seek revenge with the help of his stories.

Apart from Nani, the film also stars veteran actor Lakshmi along with Priyanka Arulmohan, Saranya Ponvannan.

Gang Leader also features Karthikeyan of RX100 fame in the negative role.

The film is been produced under banner of Mythri Movie Makers and it is slated to hit the big screens on 13th September.

Apart from Gang Leader, Nani also has a big project in the form of filmmaker Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s directorial venture ‘V’. The film will feature Nivetha Thomas in lead opposite Nani. The film will hit big screens next year.

