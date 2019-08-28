Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Deol On Kissing Scenes In Front Of Dad: “I Was Awkward... Just Let My Emotions Flow”

Debutant Karan Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut with romantic drama, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas alongside Sahher Babbar, which is being directed by his father Sunny Deol. Given the genre, there definitely are intimate scenes in the movie, and when asked about how difficult it was to do a kissing scene in front of his father, he’s giving us all the details!

Karan who is currently busy promoting the movie which is all set to release on September 30th, in a conversation with Mid-Day said, “Initially, I was a little shy and awkward about doing this scene in front of my father. That would be a normal reaction of any kid. But then, I just switched off and let my emotions flow. I was nervous at first, but after the take, I realised that the moment was beautifully captured and it was in sync with the story.”

Furthermore, how he dealt with the awkward situation, he further shared, “I had no apprehensions about the scene. I approached it in the same manner as I deal with any other scene because at the end of the day, I’m playing a character and it flows with the narrative.”

Veteran actor Dharmendra has wished his grandson Karan Deol and Sahher Bamba for their maiden film “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas“.

Dharmendra on Thursday tweeted a video of him giving a life lessons to the two newcomers.

“Karan aur Sahhar ko, PPDKP ki kamyaabi ke liye duayen…. Nek DIL hain Aap. Aap sab ko Dharam (grandfather)ka JI JAAN se pyaar Kuchh aap ke liye bade pyaar se. Shaid achha lage aap ko (Wishing Karan and Sahher for ‘PPDKP’ success… you have a great heart. Love from your grandfather…),” Dharmendra captioned the video.

