Saaho: 65 Crores For 18 Minutes Sequence – Director Sujeeth Has Gone Beyond Leaps & Bounds!

With just 2 days more to go, the team of Saaho including Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and others, are promoting the movie at a brisk pace. On each day, we are getting some interesting insights of the project. Now, the production designer Sabu Cyril spoke about how they created Waaji City, around which Saaho revolves.

During a telephonic interview with The Hindu, Sabu Cyril mentioned several interesting details about the huge sets and strive to create Waaji city to a similar scale of Gotham city of DC Comics. In Saaho, Waaji is a city ruled by fierce gangsters. Sabu has also worked on Baahubali with a team of 200 associates, which was increased to 300 for this magnum opus.

Sabu stated that Saaho was something he never worked on before, so he grabbed the opportunity to create something big. “I have never worked on something like this before. Initially, Sujeeth had a Godfather-like ambience in mind. I suggested we do something contemporary. People don’t realise how much work goes into an action film. The sets are there, of course, we created around 60 of them. But we also designed a number of dummy cars, trucks and interiors of helicopters.

“It wouldn’t have been possible to shoot the chase sequence that happens in the middle of the city and extends to a few kilometres away in real locations, so we recreated portions of Abu Dhabi,” he further revealed by saying that 65 crores were spent for an 18-minute action sequence in Abu Dhabi.

Well, after learning such insights of the project, it’s really hard to control our excitement to catch the movie on D-Day i.e. 30th August 2019.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho features Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey and others.

