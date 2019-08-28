Priyanka Chopra and her pop star hubby Nick Jonas often spend time apart from each other, owing to work, and it seems Nick missed her presence the most during the 2019 VMAs (Video Music Awards).

A photograph from the event is doing the rounds on the Internet in which Nick is seen standing alone, while his brothers Joe and Kevin are kissing their wives Sophie and Danielle respectively.

Netizens had hilarious reactions to the picture and soon converted it into memes.

“When you are single and your friends invite you out but promise you won’t be a third wheel,” one meme read.

One user commented: “Poor Nick”.

We’ve all been a third wheel at some point, #NickJonas 😂 [📷: Getty Images] pic.twitter.com/adtCrhfHZC — Latinx Now! (@latinxnow) August 27, 2019

Now my single ass can't even cry with this meme anymore 😏

She doesn't have to come thruu this hard 😭#PriyankaChopra #NickJonas#MTVVMAs pic.twitter.com/VnAKOS4QQs — CONFUSED SOUL 🙄🤔 (@DDhararaval) August 27, 2019

Never before has a picture of #NickJonas represented me as much as this one does. 😂 #JonasBrothers pic.twitter.com/WpClFCIzcD — Fangirl's Diaries (@Shami1412) August 27, 2019

