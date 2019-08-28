Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Jasleen Matharu Plays Jalpari In Her First Television Show

How often we have seen that the former contestants of Bigg Boss have got a big break in the entertainment industry and the same fate is now being enjoyed by ex-contestant Jasleen Matharu. She featured in 12th edition of Bigg Boss and grabbed the headlines due to her relationship with veteran Bhajan singer, Anup Jalota.

Jasleen joined the television show Vish, that airs on Colors Tv. She shared the news on Instagram by captioning it as, ” Don’t forget to watch me in “VISH” on COLORSTV @colorstv at 10:30 pm.. Monday to Friday 10:30 pm DO NOT MISS.”

She also shared a picture with her co-star, Debina Bonnerjee.

Jasleen will be essaying a mermaid (jalpari) in the show and she first appeared on 26th August’s episode.

Coming back to Bigg Boss‘, singer veteran Anup Jalota opened up on Jasleen after his eviction. He said that he is completely unaware of how his ‘guru-shishya’ relationship with Jasleen Matharu turned into a ‘Love Jodi’ in Bigg Boss house.

Anup Jalota entered Bigg Boss house with Jasleen Matharu who took musical training from him. On the first day of the show, Jasleen confessed that she was in a relationship with Anup Jalota, shocking the entertainment industry and the audience.

After getting evicted from Bigg Boss house, Anup Jalota cleared his stance on the entire episode.

