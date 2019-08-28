BREAKING! Satte Pe Satta Remake: Farah Khan-Rohit Shetty To Team Up With Warner Bros.?

Satte Pe Satta remake has been high on buzz ever since Farah Khan announced her association with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for their ‘mother of entertainer’, as she called it. Post rumours of Hrithik Roshan playing the male lead, now the makers being in touch with Hollywood studio, Warner Bros, for co-production of the project, is the latest.

The rights of the original, Satte Pe Satta (1982) were with Rajesh Vasani of Paras Publicity Services, and while the Farah & Rohit has gained it from him, they’re now eyeing on gaining rights of the Hollywood movie, Seven Brides For Seven Brothers, which reportedly has inspired the Amitabh Bachchan starrer. The same belongs to Warner Bros Inc. and the makers are in touch with the studio for the same but apparently, Vasani has been left out of the deal.

“There have been reports that Satte Pe Satta is said to be inspired from the Hollywood musical, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954). Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez started negotiating rights with its right holder Rajesh Vasani to co-produce the film and its diligence was also started by their respective law firms. Later they also simultaneously started talking with Warner Brothers Inc. to acquire the rights of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. The copyright for any film comes into the public forum after few years,” reveals a source close to Bollywood Hungama.

However, when Denil Dias of Warner Bros (India) was contacted about the same, he refused to comment on the deal.

Only time will tell what huge plans Farah & team have for their project, but clearly, it looks like a magnum opus.

Meanwhile, while Hrithik Roshan is being said to be finalized, several names of female lead including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra amongst others have been doing the rounds.

