Chunky Panday On Ananya Panday’s Debut: “I’d See Her Return Home Depressed Sometimes”

Chunky Panday is a proud father, and rightly so! His daughter and actress Ananya Panday, who is all of 20 years has made a smashing debut in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Speaking about her journey so far, Chunky said it was difficult for him to let his ‘little girl’ work. The Housefull actor was quoted by Mumbai Mirror saying, “Ananya had been a part of the industry socially but to work in it is a different ballgame altogether. That said, Bhavana (wife) has brought her up well and she’s equipped to be a good employee.”

Chunky further said despite the assurance he had his moments of anxiety with regards to Ananya’s career especially while the actress was filming for her debut. Panday said, “I’d see her return home depressed sometimes but I let her be. When I saw the film’s trail show, I was sure she would make it.”

Quipping about the difference between his personality and that of his daughter, Chunky said, “I was wild; my daughter is nothing compared to me. I had a lot of wrong pressure on me. Being the son of two doctors, I was expected to become one too.”

Chunkey who will next be seen essaying the role of Don Kaali in his next, Prassthanam. The film is a Hindi remake to the eponymous Telugu original.

Speaking about his approach towards to the character, the actor said, “I hate to say it, but I am not original. I modeled the look look after Guy Pearce’s in Lawless I always wanted to wear glasses and look unreadable, which was perfect for this film.”

Meanwhile on the professional front after riding high on the success of SOTY 2, Ananya has already begun shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

