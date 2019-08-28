Inshallah: Be It Without Salman Khan, But Sanjay Leela Bhansali Won’t Let It Get Shelved?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions on Monday announced a halt to their upcoming project, Inshallah, with Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt, and ever since several speculations around the reason behind it have been doing rounds on the internet. The latest is now that the director won’t let go off the project, and is planning to continue it with Alia Bhatt as the leading lady.

According to the latest reports, Bhansali after working for almost a year on Inshallah isn’t willing to let it go so easily and may continue to work on it, be it without Salman. A source close to Deccan Chronicle reveals the same as, “There is no question of shelving the project. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has invested a year of his life preparing to shoot what he feels is one of the purest love stories to have been made in this country. He cannot let it go.”

Furthermore, leading lady Alia Bhatt is all okay with it and is all willing to co-operate with the director. “It was her dream to work with SLB. There is no way she can bear the thought of that dream being shattered,” shares the source further.

Wow! Although it’s good to hear Inshallah is still on the cards, we wonder who will replace Salman Khan. Any guesses?

Yesterday, news of SLB moving on a project with Shah Rukh Khan was all around the internet. Although it’s being said that the project won’t be Inshallah, another love story may just be on the cards.

Moreover, SLB recently even registered the title Izhaar with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) and has been in touch with SRK for Izhaar being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhansali Productions.

