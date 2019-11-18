Good Newwz: Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS She Was On-Board Even Before Akshay Kumar; See Video

Today, the trailer of Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh was dropped. The trailer is a laughter riot with a hilarious goof-up.

Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. At the trailer launch today, Bebo was asked what made her say yes to the film. The actress shared, “When Raj narrated the film, I personally thought that I was perfect for the part. That’s why I really wanted to do the film. It was funny, I couldn’t stop laughing. I said, why not? Of course, it is the production house that I trust beyond.”

“The whole package is great. Actually Akshay was not on board at that time. I was the first came on board. I didn’t know who the rest of the cast was. I wanted to trust Raj and do it. I think, it’s quite funny,” added Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Good Newwz will hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

