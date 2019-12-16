Good Newwz: Did Director Raj Mehta Indirectly Reveal The CLIMAX Of The Akshay Kumar Starrer?

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz is inching closer to the release and the buzz around the film is at its peak right now. Today, talking about the film is director Raj Mehta who spilt beans on how difficult it was to set a climax for the film.

Recently we saw Diljit talking about how emotionally stirring the climax of Good Newwz is. The film revolves around IVF swap and how two couples are stuck in the scheme of things that follow.

Raj, who is making his debut as a director spoke to E times about the climax. Elaborating on the point that it was a difficult one, he said, “With Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit, I wasn’t worried about the comic scenes because I know just how good each one is with their timing. The emotional chunk in the end, however, did get tough, particularly for me. There’s only so much you can direct an actor in an emotional scene. You can tell them the situation and the character’s back story but not how to bring out the emotions. That depends completely on an actor.”

Further adding on how the actors are talented and they ace their job, he said, “I mean I was amazed that someone like Akshay sir can cry even without glycerine. He just did it in a flash and the same holds true for the other actors.”

“The climax was trickier to deal with on paper as we didn’t want a stereotypical ending. The situation is pretty evident from the trailer that both couples have babies that are only half theirs. So, we had to arrive at something that is emotional but not predictable. The journey of the couples is so unusual that you don’t have references. While the film is about IVF, it’s also about acceptance and that bringing up a child is different from giving birth to one. We toyed with a lot of options for the climax because this story could have headed anywhere. I am quite happy with what we finally arrived at.” He added.

Good Newwz is set to release on December 27 and the trailers have set the expectation bar high.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!