World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda & Raashi Khanna Make For An Adorable Couple In The Latest Poster

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover are leaving no stone unturned to promote the romantic drama. Post releasing three first look posters one buy one featuring Vijay Deverakonda with Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, and Catherine Tresa. Vijay took to his Twitter to unveil the latest poster featuring him with yet another gorgeous beauty, Raashi Khanna.

The Arjun Reddy star along with the poster wrote:” Me, Yamini, our world This Valentine’s Day – World Famous Lover.”

Me, Yamini, our world ❤

This Valentine's Day – World Famous Lover. pic.twitter.com/VkoWmFyP1q — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 15, 2019

Talking about the poster, Vijay and Raashi can be seen madly in love lost in their own world. The couple can be seen with all smiles looking in the eyes of each other.

Talking about the film, Wold Famous Lover happens to be one of the much-anticipated releases in Tollywood for 2020. With back to back posters, the film has already generated the much-needed hype among cine-goers and happens to be in talks all over.

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer is been helmed by filmmaker Kranthi Madhav. It is been bankrolled under Creative Commercials film production company.

The music for the film is been composed of music director Gopi Sundar.

World Famous Lover will hit big screens on 14th February on the occasion of Valentine’s day.

