Box Office: Mardaani 2 Vs Mardaani Vs Hichki – First Weekend Battle Of Rani Mukerji’s Movies

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 started on a low note but it made good gains at Box Office over the weekend. The film got very good word of mouth which helped it show huge jumps on Saturday and Sunday.

The YRF film earned 3.80 crores on Friday and added 6.55 crores and 7.80 crores on Sat & Sun respectively taking the weekend total to 18.15 crores.

The trending of Mardaani 2 has been really good so far and it’s even better than Rani’s previous hit films Mardaani and Hichki. While Mardaani which released back in 2014 earned 14.5 crores over the weekend, Hichki collected 15.35 crores. Let’s have a look at the first 3-day trending of all three films-

Mardaani 3-Day Breakdown

Day 1: 3.46 crores

Day 2: 4.80 crores

Day 3: 6.24 crores

Total: 14.50 crores

Hichki 3-Day Breakdown

Day 1: 3.30 crores

Day 2: 5.35 crores

Day 3: 6.70 crores

Total: 15.35 crores

Mardaani 2 3-Day Breakdown

Day 1: 3.80 crores

Day 2: 6.55 crores

Day 3: 7.80 crores

Not just the opening day of Mardaani 2 was better than both films, the jumps on Saturday and Sunday were also better. This gives us hope that the film will follow a rock steady trend in the upcoming days as well. However, it will be interesting to see how much Mardaani 2 can collect on the second Friday when Dabangg 3 will take away most of its screens.

