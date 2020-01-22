Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub Has A Legit Answer For Deepika Padukone’s Visit To JNU; Talks About Its Affect On Chhapaak Business

Deepika Padukone grabbed maximum eyeballs when she paid a visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University to support the students in their protest against the on going violence in the capital. While many supported her move, a huge number of people condemned it and there was severe backlash. Now actor Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub who has been actively voicing his opinion spoke about Deepika’s contribution and how it is a huge thing for the students who are behind the movement.

For the unversed, some masked goons entered the campus of JNU and started beating the students and left many injured. The students came out in support of the victims and there was a nationwide protest against the violence. The protest received a strong spotlight when Deepika decided to join in.

It resulted in a huge backlash and also negativity around her film for the actress. It is now Zeeshan who has come out in her support.

He said, “When I went to places like Jamia [Millia University] or Shaheen Bagh, people told me ‘Aapke aane se hamein confidence aaya ki hum sahi kar rahe hain.’ If my presence gives them so much faith, [one can imagine the impact] of Deepika’s presence. When she stood with the students, many of the privileged people who were ignoring the issue until then, had to look at it. [Her presence] took the discussion to a bigger level,”

He added, “I don’t know whether the boycott affected Chhapaak’s business. Maybe making money was not the [sole] intention; maybe the makers wanted to tell someone’s story.”

The actor also spoke about the A-listers from Bollywood who are silent and have chosen to be in their safe zones so as not to have any problem on their plate. He said, “Not taking a stand right now shows that you are privileged; it could be because of your money, fame, or religious identity. If somebody wants to enjoy that privilege, they have the right to do so.”

There were many Bollywood celebs who have applauded Deepika for her move. The list includes names like Sonakshi Sinha, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, and many more.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!