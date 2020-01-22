Tara Sutaria’s Black Monokini Worth 25,000 Is The Classic Holiday Piece You Need To Own!

Tara Sutaria has been high on buzz, ever since her debut film Student Of The Year 2. The actress was then seen in Marjavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra, and fans went all praises for their chemistry. However, what draws attention apart from that, are her fashionista looks that definitely are worthy creating notes of. From traditional, to dinner date, adding to the list today, is a beachware you cannot miss out on.

Tara took to her Instagram to share the perfect glimpse of her dreamy holiday. With the backdrop of a live sunset by the river side, the beauty could be seen bathing in the sun rays as she’s sitting on a couch. With a ravishing black bikini, she complimented her look with a black hat, and totally slayed her look.

If you wish to get her look, you may just have to spend whopping Rs 25,000. Yes, you heard it right! That’s exactly the cost of her outfit. Of course there are alternatives available everywhere that one can pick, but finding the perfect backdrop like hers might just be a task. Try your luck, may be?

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria will be next seen in the RX100 remake, which is tentatively titled as Tadap.

Tadap marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty.

Filmmaker Milan Luthria says actress Tara Sutaria reminds him of Vidya Balan, whom he directed in the 2011 hit, The Dirty Picture.

“Nostalgia can be eerie. It gives you goosebumps when it catches up in unexpected ways. Tara’s audition wasn’t planned. She flew in from somewhere and on the spur of the moment I asked her to do the scene from ‘The Dirty Picture’ in which Vidya shows Emraan Hashmi her old pictures and they are attracted to each other for the first time,” Luthria previously said.

