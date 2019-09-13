VIDEO: Riteish Deshmukh Gives A Sweet Twist To Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho Title Music!

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh who is quite active on the photosharing app, Instagram, took some time out from his busy schedule to share a short yet sweet video with a heart warming message along with the caption which read, “दोस्त !!!”

The video has the Ek Villain actor reciting a short poem on friendship, as he recites, “Zindagi Me Aise Log Ko Jodna, Jo Waqt Aane Par Aapki Parchai Aur Sahi Waqt Par Aapka Aaina Banne, Kyunki Aaina Kabhi Jhiit Bolta Nahi, Aur Parchai Aapka Saath Chodta Nahi.”

Along with the poem one also gets to hear the theme music of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho in the background.

The versatile actor never fails to turn heads with pictures and videos which he shares on Instagram.

From work front, Riteish was last seen on big screens early this year in Total Dhamaal along with Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, and others.

The actor has two big releases lined up this year in form of Housefull 4 and Marjaavan.

Talking about Housefull 4, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Boman Irani, Kriti Kharbanda along with others. The film is been directed by Farhad Samji and is slated to hit big screen on 25th October, 2019.

About his other release Marjaavan, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles along with Tara Sutaria in major role. The film is been directed by Milap Zaveri and will release on 8th November.

Apart from Housefull 4 and Marjavaan, Riteish also has yet another big project in form of Ahmed Khan’s directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead. The film went on floors early this week and is slated to release early next year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!