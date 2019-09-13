Akshay Kumar Is Ecstatic As Mission Mangal Crosses 200 Crores & His Tweet Is The Proof

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan led Mission Mangal finally crossed the elite 200 crores mark by the end of its 4th week. The film which released on Independence Day received immense love from the audience and turned out to be the superstar along with the rest of the cast’s first 200 crores grosser.

To share his happiness regarding the special moment, Akshay took to Twitter and shared a creative posted by one of his fan. His tweet read as saying, “This is such a lovely creative Bhushan…our film, Mission Mangal just like this jigsaw puzzle came together with every piece fitting in perfectly and with your love & appreciation reached the 200 crores milestone.”

Mission Mangal also starring Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen & Sharman Joshi opened very well despite competition from Batla House. The film earned 29.16 crores at the Box Office on its first day and improved in the weekend. But it was the hold in the weekdays and 2nd, 3rd and 4th week which helped it enter the 200 crores club.

Akshay will be next seen in Diwali 2019 release Housefull 4 and then in Good News which will hit cinemas on Dec 27. His 2020 lineup includes films like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey & Prithiviraj.

