Cocktail Actress Diana Penty’s Sequin Saree Look Is Perfect For A Wedding Reception!

Diana Penty has captivated fashion lovers with her style quotient. Pulling off yet another sparkling look, the gorgeous actress donned a sequin saree, teamed with a floral strapless blouse for Umang 2020. The Cocktail actress brought her A-game to the red carpet to the annual Mumbai Police event. With splashes of pink scattered across her ensemble, Diana channeled elements of retro glam in the look.

The well put together actress paired the exquisite saree with a delicate pink crystal-studded neckpiece. The highlight of the look she sported was the pink smoky eyes, sleek hairstyle and the nude lip gloss with a tint of fuschia.





On the professional front, Diana Penty will be starring in Kunal Deshmukh’s Shiddat alongside Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina.

Did you like Diana Penty’s look? Let us know your thoughts on her fashion and style in the comments below.

